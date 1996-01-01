14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
14. Genetic Control of Development Developmental Patterning Genes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Fushi tarazu is expressed in seven even-numbered parasegments, while engrailed is expressed in all 14 parasegments. Their interdependent expression can be tested by observing their expression in mutant backgrounds. Which of the following statements is most likely true based on the given information about gene expression in Drosophila embryogenesis?
Fushi tarazu is expressed in seven even-numbered parasegments, while engrailed is expressed in all 14 parasegments. Their interdependent expression can be tested by observing their expression in mutant backgrounds. Which of the following statements is most likely true based on the given information about gene expression in Drosophila embryogenesis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fushi tarazu is expressed in both even and odd-numbered parasegments.
B
Engrailed is expressed in the posterior part of each of the 14 parasegments.
C
Fushi tarazu and engrailed are never expressed in the same parasegments.
D
The expression of fushi tarazu is required for the expression of engrailed.