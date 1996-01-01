15. Genomes and Genomics
Comparative Genomics
15. Genomes and Genomics Comparative Genomics
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Pax6 gene carries the genetic information that encodes for the Pax-6 protein which controls eye development and other sensory organs. The Pax6 from other vertebrates and Drosophila's eyeless gene share similar sequences and functions. This can indicate:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
analogy
B
orthology
C
paralogy
D
xenology