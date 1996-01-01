11. Translation
The Genetic Code
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following DNA template strand: 3'- TACGTACGTCGAGGCTATTCTAGG -5', what would be the amino acid sequence of the resulting polypeptide chain assuming that the reading frame begins with the first base of the sequence?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
His-Ala-Pro-Val-Pro-Met-Ala-Ser
B
Met-His-Ala-Ala-Pro-Ile-Arg-Ser
C
Pro-Met-Val-Hist-Ile-Leu-Arg-Met
D
Leu-Arg-Val-Meth-Ala-Ile-Arg-Ser