11. Translation
The Genetic Code
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the effect of the stop codon UAA on protein synthesis?
It signals the release factor to enter the A-site of the ribosome and terminate protein synthesis.
It causes the ribosome to stall and enter a state of translational pausing.
It changes the reading frame of the mRNA and causes a frameshift mutation.
It leads to the formation of a non-functional protein due to premature termination.