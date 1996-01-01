14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
14. Genetic Control of Development Developmental Patterning Genes
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Loss of the entire bithorax complex in Drosophila results in the:
Loss of the entire bithorax complex in Drosophila results in the:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Transformation of the identity of thoracic segment T3 and abdominal segment A1 into thoracic segment T2.
B
Transformation of the identity of all abdominal segments into thoracic segment T2.
C
Transformation of the identity of all abdominal segments into abdominal segment A1.
D
Transformation of the identity of abdominal segments A5 to A8 into abdominal segment A4.