14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the phenotype of an individual that is homozygous for bicoid loss-of-function alleles?
Normal embryonic development (for males) and abnormal anterior-posterior axis formation in the embryos derived from the eggs of such females ( for females).
Abnormal development (for males) or lethality (for females).
Abnormal anterior-posterior axis formation (for females) or enhanced growth (for males).
Increased fertility compared to normal females (for females) or abnormal fertility (for males).