The amino acid sequence of a wildtype peptide is as follows: Met-Cys-Cys-Tyr-Arg-Arg-Val-Thr-Tyr-Thr. The mutant form of the same peptide is as follows: Met-Cys-Cys-Tyr-Ser-Arg-Val-Thr-Tyr-Thr. Using the genetic code table in your genetics textbook, identify the nucleotide(s) that altered, resulting in the production of the mutant peptide.