11. Translation
The Genetic Code
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct sequence (from 5' to 3' end) of a typical mRNA strand's coding and noncoding parts before it undergoes translation process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cap - 5' UTR - Start codon - Coding sequence - Stop codon - 3' UTR - Poly(A) tail
B
5' UTR - Cap - Start codon - Coding sequence - Stop codon - Poyl(A) tail - 3' UTR
C
Cap - Start codon - 5' UTR - Coding sequence - 3' UTR - Stop codon - Poly(A) tail
D
Poly(A) tail - 5' UTR - Start codon - Coding sequence - Stop codon - 3' UTR - Cap