11. Translation
Transfer RNA
11. Translation Transfer RNA
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about translation is incorrect?
Which of the following statements about translation is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
During the initiation the ribosome binds mRNA at the AUG start codon and recruits an initiator tRNA carrying methionine.
B
During elongation the ribosome moves along mRNA in a 5' to 3' direction, and the next tRNA with complementary anticodon enters the A site.
C
During peptide bond formation the ribosome catalyzes peptide bonds between amino acids at the A site and the growing polypeptide.
D
During translocation the ribosome moves along mRNA in a 3' to 5' direction, shifting the tRNA at the P site to the A site, and the tRNA at the P site exits.