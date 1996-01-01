10. Transcription
10. Transcription Transcription in Eukaryotes
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The most common eukaryotic promoter consensus sequence consists of 6 base pairs and is located approximately at position -25 relative to the transcriptional start site is called the:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CAAT box
B
TATA box
C
GC-rich box
D
OCT box