10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are studying the expression of a particular gene and have isolated both DNA and mRNA from the same organism. You want to confirm that the mRNA corresponds to the gene of interest, and you decide to perform a hybridization experiment using a labeled probe that is complementary to a segment of the gene. Which of the following statements is most likely true regarding the hybridization of the probe with DNA and mRNA?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The labeled probe will bind specifically to the DNA sequence but not to the mRNA sequence due to differences in nucleotide composition.
B
The labeled probe will bind specifically to the mRNA sequence but not to the DNA sequence due to differences in nucleotide composition.
C
The labeled probe will bind specifically to both the DNA and mRNA sequences, as they both contain the complementary nucleotide sequence to the probe.
D
The labeled probe will not bind to either the DNA or mRNA sequence, as the probe is not complementary to the target sequence.