10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
10. Transcription Transcription in Eukaryotes
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
During hybridization, when single-stranded DNA and mRNA molecules with complementary base sequences come into contact, they can form a double-stranded region known as a hybrid. If the DNA and mRNA molecules are physically close to each other, the hybrid can create a ____ in the DNA strand due to the bending of the DNA backbone.
During hybridization, when single-stranded DNA and mRNA molecules with complementary base sequences come into contact, they can form a double-stranded region known as a hybrid. If the DNA and mRNA molecules are physically close to each other, the hybrid can create a ____ in the DNA strand due to the bending of the DNA backbone.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
loop
B
double-helix
C
zigzag
D
all options are correct