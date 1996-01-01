10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
10. Transcription Transcription in Eukaryotes
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
During transcription, only one of the DNA strands is used as a template for RNA synthesis, while the other strand is not transcribed. The strand of DNA being transcribed is called:
During transcription, only one of the DNA strands is used as a template for RNA synthesis, while the other strand is not transcribed. The strand of DNA being transcribed is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Template and coding strand
B
Template and non-coding strand
C
Coding or sense strand
D
Template and sense strand