13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
RNA helicases are essential for separating the self-annealed RNA molecule. They are also essential in most processes of RNA metabolism such as:
A
Ribosome splicing, translation elongation, mRNA activation
B
mRNA splicing, ribosome biogenesis, translation initiation
C
tRNA splicing, ribosome biogenesis, mRNA activation
D
mRNA splicing, transcription elongation, RNA biogenesis