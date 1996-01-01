21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
21. Population Genetics Hardy Weinberg
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that sickle cell anemia, a recessive condition (ss), affects about 10 in 1000 African-American babies in the United States. Estimate the frequency of the recessive allele, "s" in the population.
Assume that sickle cell anemia, a recessive condition (ss), affects about 10 in 1000 African-American babies in the United States. Estimate the frequency of the recessive allele, "s" in the population.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.01
B
0.90
C
0.10
D
0.81