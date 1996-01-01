17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the key difference between transition and transversion mutations?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The location and context of the mutation within the genome and the protein-coding sequence
B
The type of base substitution that occurs
C
The effects on gene regulation and expression
D
The number of base substitutions that occur