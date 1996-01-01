17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A type of point mutation that occurs when a purine base is replaced by another purine base or when a pyrimidine base is replaced by another pyrimidine base is termed:
A type of point mutation that occurs when a purine base is replaced by another purine base or when a pyrimidine base is replaced by another pyrimidine base is termed:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Transition mutation
B
Transversion mutation
C
Synonymous mutation
D
Frameshift mutation