3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Organelle DNA
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the endosymbiotic theory, the ancient bacteria cells with chloroplasts were engulfed by larger primitive eukaryotic cells. This gave the eukaryotic host the ability to perform:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
aerobic respiration
B
anaerobic respiration
C
ATP production
D
photosynthesis