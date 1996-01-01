3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Organelle DNA
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT) address the transmission of mtDNA mutations from the affected mother to her offspring?
A
It replaces the mtDNA genome
B
It replaces the mutant chromosome
C
It purges the mutated gene and replaces it with a normal one
D
It replaces the mutant base