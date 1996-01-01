13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
GAL Regulation
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes GAL Regulation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
GAL80 is a repressor having two binding partners GAL4 and GAL3. What happens to the GAL gene expression process, in the presence of galactose in the medium?
GAL80 is a repressor having two binding partners GAL4 and GAL3. What happens to the GAL gene expression process, in the presence of galactose in the medium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
GAL80 binds to GAL4, enhancing the GAL gene expression
B
GAL80 binds to GAL 4, preventing the GAL gene expression
C
GAL80 binds with GAL3, enhancing the inhibition of GAL4, and preventing GAL gene expression
D
GAL80 binds with GAL3, reducing the GAL4 inhibition, activating GAL gene expression