13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
GAL Regulation
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes GAL Regulation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An upstream activating sequence (UAS) is a cis-acting regulatory sequence that increases the expression of a neighboring gene by acting as a binding site for transactivators. The deletion of the UAS gene element leads to:
An upstream activating sequence (UAS) is a cis-acting regulatory sequence that increases the expression of a neighboring gene by acting as a binding site for transactivators. The deletion of the UAS gene element leads to:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The transactivators bind to the target at the UAS recruiting a mediator.
B
The transactivators bind to the target at the UAS recruiting a mediator yet the initiation of transcription is stopped.
C
The transactivators cannot bind with the UAS element and the initiation of transcription is stopped.
D
The transactivators cannot bind with the UAS element yet the initiation of transcription is not stopped.