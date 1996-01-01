13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes the distinction between promoters and enhancers in gene regulation?
Which of the following statements best describes the distinction between promoters and enhancers in gene regulation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The enhancers are known to initiate transcription, whereas the promoters increase the level of transcription.
B
The promoters determine the direction of transcription whereas the enhancers boost the rate of transcription.
C
Both a and b are correct.
D
None of these.