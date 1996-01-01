2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Monohybrid Cross
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following crosses will result in 100% heterozygous offspring?
Cross I P: TT × tt
Cross II P: Gg × Gg
Cross III P: RR × RR
Cross IV P: YY × yy
Which of the following crosses will result in 100% heterozygous offspring?
Cross I P: TT × tt
Cross II P: Gg × Gg
Cross III P: RR × RR
Cross IV P: YY × yy
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cross II only
B
Cross III only
C
Cross I and IV
D
Cross 1 and III