2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Monohybrid Cross
Which of the following statements regarding monohybrid cross is false?
It is a mating between two individuals with different alleles at one genetic locus of interest.
The F2 generation of a monohybrid cross, with dominance, will result in a phenotypic ratio of 9:3:3:1.
The genotypic ratio in the F2 generation is 1:2:1.
None of the above.