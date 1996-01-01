15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
15. Genomes and Genomics Genomics and Human Medicine
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Physicians must ensure that patients clearly understand what participation in a GWAS entails and that they have the right to withdraw from the study at any time. This principle in medical ethics is called:
Physicians must ensure that patients clearly understand what participation in a GWAS entails and that they have the right to withdraw from the study at any time. This principle in medical ethics is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Informed consent
B
Accountability
C
Fidelity
D
Veracity