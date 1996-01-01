15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
15. Genomes and Genomics Genomics and Human Medicine
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In Drosophila melanogaster, a recessive mutation causes white eyes instead of the typical red eyes. The gene responsible for eye color is located on the X chromosome. Which of the following statements about the influence of genome size in locating the gene is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Larger genomes are easier to analyze
B
Smaller genomes are time-consuming
C
Larger genomes are more challenging and time-consuming
D
Genome size will not affect the strategies that can be used