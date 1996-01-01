2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the true-breeding line is false?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They are in-bred populations
B
They have the same specific phenotypic trait
C
They are usually heterozygous for the alleles associated with a specific trait
D
Their pairs of alleles that express a specific trait are the same