Monohybrid Cross
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
What does it imply if a test cross yields 50% heterozygous and 50% homozygous recessive offspring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The unknown parent is a heterozygote
B
The unknown parent is a dominant homozygote
C
The unknown parent has a dominant recessive genotype
D
The unknown parent is a wild-type