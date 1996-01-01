11. Translation
Transfer RNA
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
An mRNA starts with the sequence of AUG, ___________ will be the complementary anticodon triplet sequence of tRNA molecule to interact with the mRNA start codon, leading to insertion of ____________ amino acid in the polypeptide chain during translation
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5'-CAU-3'; lysine
B
5'-CAG-3'; arginine
C
5'-GUA-3'; valine.
D
5'-UAC-3'; methionine