21. Population Genetics Hardy Weinberg
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a given population, cystic fibrosis, an autosomal recessive genetic disorder affects 250 in 1000 individuals. Let's assume that unaffected individuals do not carry the mutant allele. If 250 individuals get affected by the disorder, and 500 are carriers, what are the allele frequencies of this population (p and q)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
p = 0.25; q = 0.75
B
p = 0.75; q = 0.25
C
p = 0.50; q = 0.50
D
p = 0.50; q = 0.25