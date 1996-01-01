18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a method of testing a population to identify individuals who either have a genetic disease or are carriers of the disease and may pass it on to their children?
Which of the following is a method of testing a population to identify individuals who either have a genetic disease or are carriers of the disease and may pass it on to their children?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
DNA sequencing
B
Recombinant DNA technology
C
Genetic screening
D
None of the above