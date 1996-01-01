10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
10. Transcription Transcription in Eukaryotes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the promoter region of a gene is true?
Which of the following statements about the promoter region of a gene is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The promoter region is always located at the beginning of the gene.
B
The promoter region is always located at the end of the gene.
C
The promoter region is located upstream of the transcription start site.
D
The promoter region is located downstream of the transcription start site.