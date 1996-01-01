10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Some proteins present in mitochondria and chloroplast are encoded by the organelle genome while others are produced from the nuclear genome. Which of the following statements best describes the mechanism involved in ensuring that each organelle (mitochondria or chloroplast) contains the appropriate relative number of proteins?
A
Co-activation of mitochondrial and chloroplast genes by different transcription factors.
B
Selective degradation of mitochondrial and chloroplast proteins by ribosomes.
C
Co-regulation of organelle and nuclear genes by common transcription factors or co-activators.
D
Import of nuclear-encoded proteins into mitochondria and chloroplasts by nonspecific mechanisms.