Suppose that the fruit size of a particular crop plant is determined by both genetic and environmental factors. The genetic component of fruit size is controlled by two independently assorting genes, designated A and B, with two alleles each (A1, A2, B1, and B2). Each A1 allele contributes 2 cm to fruit diameter, and each A2 allele contributes 4 cm to fruit diameter. Similarly, each B1 allele contributes 3 cm to fruit diameter, and each B2 allele contributes 6 cm to fruit diameter. The environmental component of fruit size is determined by three factors: temperature, soil pH, and water availability. Each factor can be either optimal or suboptimal, and each suboptimal factor reduces fruit diameter by a specific amount. If all factors are optimal, assume that full potential fruit size is attained. However, if one or more factors are suboptimal, then fruit size is reduced. The effects of the suboptimal factors on fruit diameter are as follows:





Environmental Factor State Diameter Reduction

Optimal (O) 0 cm

Suboptimal (S) 2 cm

What is the genotype with the highest potential fruit diameter?