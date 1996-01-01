Restriction enzymes can generate single-stranded overhangs in DNA after cutting the DNA molecule. These overhangs can form hydrogen bonds with complementary overhangs in other DNA molecules, leading to the creation of recombinant DNA. Some restriction enzymes produce 3' overhangs when they cut DNA at an offset position on the same strand, creating single-stranded extensions on both sides of the cut. Which of the following enzymes can be employed to remove overhangs left by such restriction enzymes and create blunt ends?

a) XhoI

b) PstI

c) T4 Polynucleotide Kinase

d) SacI