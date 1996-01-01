17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
In eukaryotes, many mutations occur in the non-coding regions. When these mutations do not affect gene products or gene expression, they are considered as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Point mutations
B
Nonsense mutations
C
Neutral mutations
D
Missense mutations