17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following is a disorder that is brought on by mutations in the HEXA gene and is characterized by a lack of the hexosaminidase A enzyme, which is required to break down specific fats in the brain and nervous system?
A
Phenylketonuria
B
Cystic fibrosis
C
Tay-Sachs disease
D
Huntington's disease