21. Population Genetics Hardy Weinberg
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
The co-ancestry coefficient is the probability that one randomly selected allele from A and another randomly selected allele from B are identical by descent. The probability of typical co-ancestries between grandfather/granddaughter or grandmother/grandson is:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25% (1/4)
B
6.25% (1/16)
C
12.5% (1/8)
D
None of these