21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following principles provides a mathematical model that can be used to calculate the expected frequencies of different alleles in a population and to detect changes in allele frequencies due to mutation, migration, natural selection, or non-random mating?
A
QTL mapping
B
Heritability
C
Hardy-Weinberg
D
None of the above