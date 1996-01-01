5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Bacterial Conjugation
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
The F⁻ strain, called the recipient appears to have the tonR gene after 12 minutes, the aziR gene after 18 minutes, and the his+ gene after 14 minutes from an Hfr strain in an interrupted mating experiment; however, the recipient almost never has lac+. Where in the genome is the origin of transfer?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
between aziR and tonR
B
between tonR and lac+
C
between aziR and his+
D
between tonR and his+