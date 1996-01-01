Tn3 is a transposon that can move within a bacterial genome, and its transposition is facilitated by the transposase enzyme encoded by the tnpA gene. The tnpA gene has two promoters: the P1 promoter produces a full-length mRNA transcript, while the P2 promoter produces a shorter mRNA transcript that encodes a non-functional transposase protein. If a mutation decreases the activity of P2 promoter sequence what will be the likely outcome?