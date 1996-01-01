3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the _____ sex determination system, sex is decided by the presence or absence of a chromosome, but in the _____ scheme, the Y chromosome may be sex-determining.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
XX/XO; XX/XY
B
XX/XY; XX/XO
C
XX/XY; XY/XX
D
XX/XO; XY/XX