3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes the resemblance between human and Drosophila sex determination?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The Y chromosome is male-determining in both.
B
The SRY gene is present in both.
C
The XX/XY pattern of sex determination is followed by both.
D
Autosomal chromosomes are male-determining in both.