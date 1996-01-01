18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
The allele-specific oligonucleotides (ASOs) are short and single-stranded DNA fragments that can hybridize into their complementary alleles. Under proper conditions, ASO will:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
hybridize only with its complementary DNA sequence
B
hybridize to sequences that have at least 50% similarity to its complementary sequence
C
hybridize to sequences that vary in single nucleotide to its complementary sequence
D
all options are correct