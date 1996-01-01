14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In contrast to Drosophila, some insects (e.g., centipedes) have legs on almost every segment posterior to the head. This phenotype may be explained by:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mutations in the genes of the Antennapedia and bithorax complexes.
B
Changes in the segmentation pattern of the posterior region.
C
Disruption of genes involved in leg development.
D
Alterations in the regulatory elements of the Hox genes.