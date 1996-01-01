14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
What will be the effect of a homozygous loss-of-function mutation in the Krüppel gene on the phenotype?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Abnormalities in segmental patterning and body plan.
B
Alterations in wing and limb development.
C
Changes in the specification of segment identities.
D
Abnormalities in the formation of segmental boundaries