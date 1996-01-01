10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cis-regulatory elements are non-coding regions of DNA that participate in the transcription process. How do they regulate the transcription of the neighboring genes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They produce transcription factors.
B
They bind with the transcription factors.
C
They bind with the RNA polymerase.
D
They release activator proteins.