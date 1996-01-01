10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
10. Transcription Transcription in Eukaryotes
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
In _______, there are often multiple transcription factors that work together to regulate gene expression, while in _______, a single transcription factor can regulate the expression of multiple genes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
human; mouse
B
bacteria; viruses
C
eukaryotes; bacteria
D
bacteria; eukaryotes