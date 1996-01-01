18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Several medical and industrial products are produced via chimeric gene fusion. Which of the following statements is correct regarding chimeric gene fusion:
A
Chimeric gene fusion involves the insertion of a new gene into an existing organism.
B
Chimeric gene fusion involves the merging of two or more genes from different species.
C
Chimeric gene fusion is a technique used exclusively for the production of vaccines.
D
Chimeric gene fusion involves the deletion of a portion of a gene to create a new hybrid gene.