Suppose flower color in a certain plant species is controlled by three independently assorting genes, designated R, G, and B. Each gene has two alleles, and the dominant allele produces a pigment that contributes to the final flower color. The possible alleles and their effects on flower color are as follows:

R produces red pigment, r produces no red pigment

G produces green pigment, g produces no green pigment

B produces blue pigment, b produces no blue pigment

The flower color is determined by the combination of these pigments. If a flower has red and green pigments, it appears yellow. If a flower has blue and green pigments, it appears cyan. If a flower has red and blue pigments, it appears magenta. If a flower has all three pigments, it appears white. If a flower has all recessive alleles then the color of the flower is black.

Identify the genotypes that will produce a white flower.